Woman’s Hospital announces top baby names of 2021

BATON ROUGE, La. (Woman’s Hospital) - As the largest delivery service in Louisiana, Woman’s Hospital sees a variety of baby names, from the most traditional to the most unique.

Of the approximately 8,000 babies delivered at Woman’s Hospital in 2021, the most popular baby names were:

BOYS

Liam

James

Wyatt

Elijah

Luke

William

Hudson

Noah

Asher

Oliver

GIRLS

Ava

Charlotte

Olivia

Emma

Amelia

Mia

Evelyn

Audrey

Caroline

Ellie

Happy Birthday to all the babies born this year! See what names topped last year’s list.

