Woman’s Hospital announces top baby names of 2021
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (Woman’s Hospital) - As the largest delivery service in Louisiana, Woman’s Hospital sees a variety of baby names, from the most traditional to the most unique.
Of the approximately 8,000 babies delivered at Woman’s Hospital in 2021, the most popular baby names were:
BOYS
- Liam
- James
- Wyatt
- Elijah
- Luke
- William
- Hudson
- Noah
- Asher
- Oliver
GIRLS
- Ava
- Charlotte
- Olivia
- Emma
- Amelia
- Mia
- Evelyn
- Audrey
- Caroline
- Ellie
