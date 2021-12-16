USPS workers keeping eye on community during year’s busiest week

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Dec. 13-18 is the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week for the U.S. Postal Service every year.

According to USPS, around 29 million packages are delivered each week. Nationwide approximately 200 million packages are expected to be delivered.

With Christmas approaching, letter carriers in Monroe and across the country are starting at 5:30 a.m., working on Sundays and staying as long as needed to deliver all the packages.

Monroe letter carrier Ben Brown says his vehicle stays full this week and requires organization.

“Probably anywhere from 150 to 200 packages are just in my vehicle. That doesn’t include the packages that come out earlier in the morning. We’re delivering a lot of volume. This is the heaviest week for the entire year. They say it’s the most wonderful time of the year, but for us, it’s the most challenging but it’s well worth it,” Brown said.

Brown has been with the postal service for the last 15 years after spending 20 years in the army. He says enjoys meeting people along his route.

“Instead of just delivering the mail, I like to talk with them. Let them know who I am,” Brown said. “We’re in their neighborhood 6 days a week, actually now 7. We’re sometimes like the eyes and ears. If I see something that’s out of place or that doesn’t seem quite right, then, of course, I’m knocking on doors trying to check on people and things of that nature.”

Brown says being a letter carrier is rewarding because he gets to help people every day.

