Soldiers fly to Monroe Regional Airport, home for the holidays

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Around 300 army soldiers from the ArkLaMiss are now home for the holidays. On Dec. 15, two chartered planes brought them back to the Monroe Regional Airport. It was an emotional scene as families hugged and cried while reuniting with their loved ones.

Those that came home are the 527th Engineer Battalion, headquartered in West Monroe, and were responsible for all engineer operations in the Middle East. They supported eight different countries and the Afghanistan evacuation. Families gathered to watch their loved ones arrive.

It was a joyous moment for the Pollard family, as they welcomed home their army soldier, 30-year-old Lloyd Pollard Jr.

“Feeling great, feeling good,” said Lloyd Jr. “I’m nervous and excited all at once, I’m just out here shaking I’m just happy,” said his wife, Talia Pollard. “I’m grateful, I’m thankful, we prayed for this, I’m just so happy,” Talia said.

Lloyd has been serving in Kuwait for the National Guard and has been deployed since February.

“It was hard but we made it,” said Pollard.

Proud dad, Lloyd Sr., said he’s just so happy his son is home for Christmas.

“It’s a great feeling. It’s a really great feeling. The family will be home altogether. When we parted in Feb. we were together and now that he’s coming back, we will be back together again,” said Lloyd Sr.

This is Lloyd Jr.’s second deployment and his father said they couldn’t have gotten through this difficult time without family and faith.

“Our prayers, god and football, football season come around and we love making jabs at each other so football helps out a lot but a lot of prayers,” said Lloyd Sr.

Lieutenant Colonel Joshua Culp, Commander of National Guard’s 527th Engineer Battalion, said this is the day that every soldier looks forward to.

“It’s great to be home. It’s great to be with my family. It’s great to see all these other families; almost 300 soldiers coming home yesterday and today and it’s great to end this mission,” said Culp.

