Ruston High student-athletes donate sexual assault kits to Wellspring

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sexual assault victims are getting help from the volleyball and baseball teams in Ruston. They’re delivering kits to Wellspring and this was also a school volunteer project.

Officials from Ruston High School reached out to have students take part in a volunteer effort and officials say it helps during the holidays when many victims are forgotten. Many times victims of sexual assault are traumatized and don’t have the basics to start their new life. So the students have been collecting items and delivering kits to help out.

“We tried to make sure a complete kit had the toothpaste, toothbrush, soap, wash clothes, then we had the clothing items on the side. So, they can pick the right size as they go with it,” said Cathi Cox-Boniol, the Retired Chair of the Wellspring Board.

Officials say it’s also an important lesson for the students and one athlete says the volunteer effort helped her realize how sexual assault can change lives.

“Sexual assault is a very serious topic and just being able to give out kits and necessities they may need and knowing that you are helping somebody who’s gone through a very tragic event in their life,” said Kaylyn Brazzel, the Ruston High School Senior Volleyball Player.

The Wellspring officials say this project speaks volumes about our local students.

“I’m always proud when students step up and are involved in our community, but for them to tackle something this deep at one of the most joyous times of the year and you realize there are some people whose joy will be taken from them this time of year,” said Cox-Boniol.

Officials say the students planted a seed of hope for the victims and they plan to host this event again.

