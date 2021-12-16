Old mobile home on styrofoam pillars catches fire on Ouachita River

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe firefighters responded to a call about a fire on the Ouachita River Thursday morning.

According to chief investigator Shadrodrick Jones, it happened around 10:35 a.m. near the Endom Bridge.

He said the caller mentioned that a houseboat was on fire, but when they arrived, they discovered that it actually appeared to be an old mobile home floating on styrofoam pillars.

It’s unclear whether anyone was living in the makeshift water vessel. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.