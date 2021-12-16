Advertisement

Old mobile home on styrofoam pillars catches fire on Ouachita River

Authorities say what appears to be an old mobile home caught fire on the Ouachita River on Dec. 16.(KNOE)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe firefighters responded to a call about a fire on the Ouachita River Thursday morning.

According to chief investigator Shadrodrick Jones, it happened around 10:35 a.m. near the Endom Bridge.

He said the caller mentioned that a houseboat was on fire, but when they arrived, they discovered that it actually appeared to be an old mobile home floating on styrofoam pillars.

It’s unclear whether anyone was living in the makeshift water vessel. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

