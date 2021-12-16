Unattended cooking blamed for fatal Ouachita Parish fire

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities say a man was found dead after a fire in Ouachita Parish on Wednesday.

According to the Ouachita Parish Fire Department, firefighters got a call about the fire around 2:02 p.m. They were called to an apartment on Alexander Road, just north of West Monroe.

The department says the fire had gone out on its own. There was no smoke when they arrived.

The fire was contained to one unit, according to the state fire marshal’s office. The victim was discovered inside.

Investigators believe the 59-year-old fell asleep after putting something on to cook. He never woke up. The identity of the man has not been released.

This was one of two fires involving fatalities in northeast Louisiana on Wednesday. The other happened in Richland Parish. You can read about it here.

Fire officials advise everyone to make sure they have a working smoke detector. Those who don’t should contact their local fire department for information about getting one installed for free.

