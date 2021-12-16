Governor Edwards is pursuing two minority congressional districts

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Governor John Bel Edwards says a population drop in north Louisiana may result in putting all northern residents into the same congressional district when district lines are redrawn.

Right now, Mike Johnson represents District 4 in northwest Louisiana. Julia Letlow represents District 5 here in northeast Louisiana. The governor says the population drop makes continuing to have two districts representing north Louisiana difficult.

In the 2020 Census, the state saw an overall rise in population compared to 2010. Edwards said, to keep representation fair, he would like to see two minority districts, but it’s up to lawmakers to create the district lines. The governor does have veto power, however.

“We have a minority population, African American population in Louisiana, 32 to 33 percent. We have six congressional districts and so fairness, if it could be done, is to have two out of the six congressional districts be minority districts. If we do it, I don’t know that we could have the two North Louisiana districts continue to look like they do because it would be a major reworking of the map,” said Governor Edwards.

He says depending on where the two minority districts could be located, it might be difficult for the governor and legislature to agree on a map that works.

For more information on redistricting, including how you can give your input, visit the State of Louisiana’s Redistricting website.

