Fatal fire claims life of a female in Richland Parish

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Authorities are investigating what appears to be a fatal fire in Richland Parish.

According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, the fire happened at a house in Alto around 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 15.

They say a deceased female was discovered inside the house. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The matter is still under investigation. The fire marshal’s office says they will release more information on the incident when it becomes available.

This was one of two fires in northeast Louisiana that involved a fatality on Wednesday. The other was in West Monroe.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.