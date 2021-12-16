Department of Children and Family Services: Louisiana in dire need of foster parents

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - This holiday season, many kids in Louisiana are looking to receive the gift of home. The state is facing a shortage of qualified foster parents. The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) says Louisiana only has 1,837 certified foster homes for 3,232 children as of Dec. 15.

“Oftentimes, children and youth may have to be placed in a foster home that is not necessarily in their hometown or their parish,” said Elizabeth Green, a Home Development Manager with DCFS.

Green added that relocating kids from their hometown is not ideal because it could cause them to leave behind their family, friends, and current school.

“There is always a need for foster families,” explained Kerri Byrd, Director of the Connect1Child foster program at Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home. “That is a constant ongoing, consistent need.”

DCFS says that problem is magnified for kids over the age of 13.

“That teen needs that parental figure and that stability of home just as much as that very young child does, so they will be prepared as they exit into adulthood,” explained Green.

Foster parents are less likely to bring in teens because oftentimes, they believe they are more challenging to deal with.

“That’s a big misconception among families,” explained Byrd. “They think, gosh, there will be all these different behaviors. They are going to be doing all these different things when that is not always the case.”

In addition, Byrd says it’s natural for parents to lean towards fostering younger children.

“There is a desire to keep the birth order within their family,” said Byrd. “If their oldest child is six or seven, we hear a lot of families that say, we are only interested in adopting children younger than our youngest child.”

Experts say it’s important to note that you don’t have to be a perfect parent to be a foster parent.

“A good foster parent is someone that obviously loves children,” explained Byrd. “They have a love for children. They enjoy being around children. This is someone that is flexible. They are willing to roll with things. They are flexible with their time, their schedule.”

DCFS added that foster parents don’t have to do it alone. They will receive support from the state.

“Foster parents are not paid, but they do receive a board payment to cover the costs of day-to-day needs of children,” explained Green.

Fostering a child can last from a few days to a few years. DCFS says their ultimate goal is to reunite a child with their birth family if possible.

