West Monroe joining parish-wide effort aimed at enhancing broadband

By Alyssa Azzara
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe leaders approved taking part in a parish-wide effort aimed at enhancing broadband internet service in the area.

On Dec. 14, the board of alderman members approved an ordinance to hire the company Technology for Rural America to explore available funding for the initiative. The move is a collaboration between West Monroe, Monroe and Ouachita Parish.

”They will survey, map out, validate, guide, the whole works, on being able to have broadband in our parish,” Mayor Staci Mitchell said. “It is not only for the unserved, which our people without the availability of service, but it’s also for the underserved, where it’s not affordable to people.”

Mitchell says it’s going to cost the parish, Monroe, and West Monroe $18,000 altogether. West Monroe will have to pay a percentage of that each month.

