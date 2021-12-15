ULM employees get specialized disaster response training

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Volunteers participated in disaster training at the University of Louisiana Monroe this week.

The Community Emergency Response Team training teaches volunteers how to prepare for and respond to a disaster. It covers eight different topics. Lori Pilley, Volunteer Louisiana’s director of volunteer services, explains.

”Things like first aid, medical. Also covers fire, safety, how to shut off gas lines in the event of an emergency, how to triage if you come across community members and they’re in need, how do you serve as an extension of community emergency response teams throughout the parishes,” she said.

CERT training is a two-day workshop. On Tuesday, ULM’s faculty and staff learned about fire safety.

Once they are certified, they will become part of ULM’s Community Emergency Response Team. That means they can be deployed in the event of an emergency.

”It gives them an avenue to know exactly how they can be utilized in the event of a disaster,” Pilley said. “And it gives them communication with the emergency responders who are kind of setting the scope of what needs to happen during a natural disaster.”

For example, if a tornado or hurricane were to strike ULM’s campus, CERT members would be deployed by the emergency management team to give a hand to first responders. Disaster service specialist Heather Mazeitis-Fontenot explains how that might work.

”So, on campus, you would say, ‘Hey, can you guys go check the dorms? Hey, can we go check this building and make sure nobody’s in there as long as the building is safe to go in? Because our first responders need to be over here because there’s a larger emergency.’”

Additionally, in the event of a disaster, one might have to fend for oneself for up to 72 hours. Meghan Olinger, a ULM student advocate who’s also receiving her certification, says it’s important to be prepared, especially on campus.

”Weather is unpredictable. Disasters are unpredictable and they happen all day, every day. So to have a group of people on our own campus that are prepared to respond should something happen and, not should something happen, but when something happens, to be able to take care of our own ULM family immediately is kind of the driving force behind this,” Olinger said.

Learn more about CERT training and how you can get involved at ready.gov.

