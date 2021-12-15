Advertisement

Two cited for deer hunting violations in Winn Parish

File Photo -
File Photo -(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WINN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Two hunters have been cited for alleged deer hunting violations in Winn Parish.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Michael C. Jordan, 25, of Dodson, and Bailey A. Harvey, 23, of Dodson, were cited on Dec. 8. Agents say they failed to comply with deer tagging requirements. They say Jordan was also cited for the intentional concealment of wildlife and Harvey was cited for failing to comply with civil restitution payment requirements.

Agents said they were notified that someone had illegally taken a deer and it had been hidden in the woods so that it could be picked up later.

LDWF further detailed the situation in a news release on Wednesday:

“Agents set up surveillance and made contact with Jordan near the area.  Jordan was found in possession of an untagged antlered deer in his truck that was picked up from the woods.  Jordan also admitted to agents that he took another antlered deer earlier in the season that he did not tag.

“Agents also discovered information about Harvey harvesting a deer earlier in the season even though she was under license revocation for failing to pay restitution on an illegally harvested deer the previous hunting season.  Agents made contact with Harvey and she admitted to taking an antlered deer on Nov. 1 while knowing she was under license revocation.

“Intentional concealment of wildlife brings up to a $950 fine and 120 days in jail. Failing to comply with restitution payment requirements carries up to a $500 fine and 90 days in jail. Failing to comply with deer tagging requirements brings up to a $350 fine. Jordan may also face civil restitution totaling $3,249 for the replacement value of the deer.  Harvey may also face civil restitution totaling $1,624 for the replacement value of the deer. Agents involved in the case are Corporal Joshua DiBenedetto and Senior Agent Raymond Davis”

