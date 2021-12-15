Advertisement

Subaru recall: chain can slip and break, causing power loss

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo the Subaru logo on the front grill of a 2019 Subaru...
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo the Subaru logo on the front grill of a 2019 Subaru Impreza sedan is displayed at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Subaru is recalling about 200,000 vehicles in the U.S. because a chain in the transmission can break, causing a loss of power.

The recall covers certain 2020 Legacy and Outback vehicles, as well as some 2019 and 2020 Ascent SUVs.

Subaru says in documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators that a programming error in the transmission control computer can let the clutch engage before the drive chain is clamped down.  If that happens, the chain slip and break.

Subaru says it has has no reports of crashes or injuries. Dealers will reprogram the transmission computer and inspect the chain guide. If they find damage, the transmission will be replaced.

Owners will be notified starting Feb. 7. The fix is expected to be ready in April.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Mangham police arrest student with pistol in vehicle
File Photo of Sterlington Police Chief Barry Bonner / KNOE
La. police chief pleads with parents: Teach your kids what constitutes bullying
Col. Lamar Davis, superintendent of Louisiana State Police
LSP det. investigating Greene death says supervisors didn’t always listen to recommendations
Imagine being sound asleep, only to have a truck come crashing into your bedroom. It happened...
Woman says a vehicle crashed through her wall, hitting her bed while she was sleeping
Christopher Deshun Williams was booked into OCC on Dec. 14, 2021.
UPDATE: West Monroe murder suspect booked into OCC, $2 million bond

Latest News

Anjanette Young and supporters gather at Daley Plaza in Chicago after marching from Federal...
Woman handcuffed naked in botched police raid to receive $2.9M
Photo: Volunteers helping to load up vehicles at a previous mobile food distribution.
Free food offered for those in need on Dec. 21 in Ouachita Parish
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge...
Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charges in George Floyd’s death
Interstate 10 was reopened in both directions Wednesday (Dec. 15) at the Bonnet Carre Spillway...
I-10 to close both directions on Bonnet Carre Spillway for powerline repairs
Students walk on the Stanford University campus in Stanford, Calif, March 14, 2019. When...
Colleges go back to drawing board — again — to fight virus