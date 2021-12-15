Advertisement

State police investigating officer-involved shooting in Lafayette Parish

(Live 5/File)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Duson, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lafayette Parish Tuesday.

A Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy fired toward a vehicle as the driver accelerated toward him, according to Trooper Thomas Gossen, State Police Troop I spokesman.

Gossen said Lafayette deputies came across a Ford Mustang with a possible stolen license plate around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Two people were in the vehicle, which was in front of a building in the 100 block of Charbonnet Road near Duson.

When deputies instructed the occupants to get out of the vehicle, the passenger complied but the driver, a 41-year-old Lafayette man, refused to comply and accelerated the vehicle towards a deputy, Gossen said. 

“At least one deputy fired his service weapon in the direction of the vehicle,” Gossen said.

The driver fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle in a field off Charbonnet Road a short distance away, but was later found at a home in Lafayette Parish, Gossen said. He was transported to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

Gossen said the man’s identity is being withheld pending criminal charges from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Mangham police arrest student with pistol in vehicle
File Photo of Sterlington Police Chief Barry Bonner / KNOE
La. police chief pleads with parents: Teach your kids what constitutes bullying
Christopher Deshun Williams was booked into OCC on Dec. 14, 2021.
UPDATE: West Monroe murder suspect booked into OCC, $2 million bond
Col. Lamar Davis, superintendent of Louisiana State Police
LSP det. investigating Greene death says supervisors didn’t always listen to recommendations
Imagine being sound asleep, only to have a truck come crashing into your bedroom. It happened...
Woman says a vehicle crashed through her wall, hitting her bed while she was sleeping

Latest News

ULM employees get disaster response training.
ULM employees get specialized disaster response training
ULM employees get disaster response training.
ULM employees get specialized disaster response training
I-10 and I-55 are closed after a helicopter crashed on the Bonnet Carre Spillway bridge.
I-10 closure at Bonnet Carre Spillway for power line repairs postponed until Sunday, state police say
Protestors outside Richwood Correctional Center in northeast Louisiana demand migrants be...
Activists protest treatment of migrants at Richwood Correctional Center