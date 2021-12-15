Monroe man arrested 30+ times now jailed on kidnapping charge

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man who has been arrested dozens of times, including once on an attempted murder charge, has been accused of another violent crime.

According to court records, John Henry Newton, 33, was arrested on Dec. 14, 2021, on charges stemming from an incident that allegedly happened three days prior.

On Dec. 11, authorities say Newton went to the Monroe home of someone he knew and asked for a ride. When that person refused, the victim said Newton pulled out a handgun, shot the ground, and ordered the victim into a vehicle. Newton allegedly hit and threatened to kill the victim, according to the report. The victim was able to escape when the car was stopped at a light.

Newton, who is a convicted felon, is now facing kidnapping, battery, and firearms-related charges. Newton has yet to answer

In court documents, investigators noted that Newton has a “lengthy and violent criminal history.” A review of his prior arrests shows multiple charges relating to illicit narcotics activity or violence. His criminal history also includes arrests on numerous charges of resisting arrest and contempt of court.

Investigators also noted that Newton is currently out on bond on four pending cases. Those cases include charges of attempted second-degree murder, intimidation of a witness, aggravated assault with a firearm, battery, false imprisonment, and violation of protective orders.

Looking at court records, KNOE counted at least 30 arrests going back to 2005. We also counted half a dozen protective orders being issued against him since 2017.

As of this report, Newton is being held at the Ouachita Correctional Center.

