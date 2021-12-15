Advertisement

Miss. men accused of carjacking 73-year-old at Well Rd. Circle K

Police lights
Police lights(wafb)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says a suspect in a September carjacking has been arrested. Another has a warrant for his arrest.

The arrestee is identified as Kendell Hardieway, 28, of Jackson, Miss. He is accused of taking part in an armed robbery and carjacking at the Circle K on Well Road on Sept. 21, 2021, according to court records.

The 73-year-old victim, who said he was a regular customer at the convenience store, told investigators that two men approached him as he was finishing a call with his granddaughter. He said these men robbed him of his wallet, cell phone, and 2011 Chevy Cruz at gunpoint.

Records with the Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court state that OPSO was able to track down the victim’s phone and discovered the driver of the stolen vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate-20 towards Richland Parish. After 3:45 a.m., Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified of the stolen vehicle. At that point, authorities of Richland Parish began a high-speed chase all the way to Madison Parish in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

Further information from court records says the vehicle turned around and headed back towards Richland Parish on I-20 during the pursuit in Madison Parish. Two suspects fled the vehicle after crashing into an RPSO unit. Authorities from Richland and Madison Parish began chasing the two suspects, but public files do not indicate whether the pursuit of the individuals was on foot or by additional police units.

Later on, the two suspects were apprehended and identified as Hardieway and Kejorium McKnight, also of Jackson, Miss. Both suspects were booked into the Richland Parish jail for possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated flight from an officer, court records state.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. Hardieway was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on a charge of armed robbery, carjacking, and illegal possession/stolen property. McKnight has an active warrant for his arrest.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Mangham police arrest student with pistol in vehicle
File Photo of Sterlington Police Chief Barry Bonner / KNOE
La. police chief pleads with parents: Teach your kids what constitutes bullying
File Photo -
Two cited for deer hunting violations in Winn Parish
Christopher Deshun Williams was booked into OCC on Dec. 14, 2021.
UPDATE: West Monroe murder suspect booked into OCC, $2 million bond
Col. Lamar Davis, superintendent of Louisiana State Police
LSP det. investigating Greene death says supervisors didn’t always listen to recommendations

Latest News

Joshua Hawley
Pilot killed in helicopter crash was father, instructor, former paramedic
Krewe of Janus repairing floats from storm damage for the Mardi Gras parade happening on Feb....
Krewe of Janus float repairs underway for Mardi Gras season
KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Ouachita Parish School Board District Map
Ouachita school board updating districts to reflect pop. changes