Miss. men accused of carjacking 73-year-old at Well Rd. Circle K

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says a suspect in a September carjacking has been arrested. Another has a warrant for his arrest.

The arrestee is identified as Kendell Hardieway, 28, of Jackson, Miss. He is accused of taking part in an armed robbery and carjacking at the Circle K on Well Road on Sept. 21, 2021, according to court records.

The 73-year-old victim, who said he was a regular customer at the convenience store, told investigators that two men approached him as he was finishing a call with his granddaughter. He said these men robbed him of his wallet, cell phone, and 2011 Chevy Cruz at gunpoint.

Records with the Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court state that OPSO was able to track down the victim’s phone and discovered the driver of the stolen vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate-20 towards Richland Parish. After 3:45 a.m., Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified of the stolen vehicle. At that point, authorities of Richland Parish began a high-speed chase all the way to Madison Parish in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

Further information from court records says the vehicle turned around and headed back towards Richland Parish on I-20 during the pursuit in Madison Parish. Two suspects fled the vehicle after crashing into an RPSO unit. Authorities from Richland and Madison Parish began chasing the two suspects, but public files do not indicate whether the pursuit of the individuals was on foot or by additional police units.

Later on, the two suspects were apprehended and identified as Hardieway and Kejorium McKnight, also of Jackson, Miss. Both suspects were booked into the Richland Parish jail for possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated flight from an officer, court records state.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. Hardieway was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on a charge of armed robbery, carjacking, and illegal possession/stolen property. McKnight has an active warrant for his arrest.

