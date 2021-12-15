Jury awards $4 million to Missouri transgender student

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — A jury has found that a Kansas City-area school district discriminated against a transgender student by denying him access to the boys’ restrooms and locker rooms.

A Jackson County jury on Monday said the Blue Springs district should pay more than $4 million to the student. KSHB-TV reports the student sued the district for sex discrimination in 2015. He had successfully petitioned in 2014 to amend his birth certificate to reflect his gender and a new name.

The lawsuit claims the district continued to deny him access to locker rooms and and boys’ restrooms after that change. The district says it will appeal the verdict if necessary.

