Advertisement

‘It was bad,’ witness recounts fiery, helicopter crash on the Bonnet Carre Spillway that killed pilot

Bonnet Carre helicopter crash aftermath
Bonnet Carre helicopter crash aftermath
By Amanda Roberts
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Those traveling across the Bonnet Carre spillway said it happened quickly.

“We happened to see a helicopter flying low. It was going pretty fast. I didn’t understand it at the time,” said Joseph James Jr.

The next thing they knew, Joseph James Jr. and his wife saw a fiery explosion about a mile in front of them.

“I guess they tried to make an emergency landing on the spillway… it was bad...bodies on the spillway. They had people flagging down cars trying to get a fire extinguisher. It looked like there were still people in the helicopter engulfed in flames. It was bad,” said James.

READ MORE Helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre; pilot confirmed dead, LSP says

That was only the beginning of multiple hours of traffic slowdowns and snarl-ups across the area as thousands of drivers were diverted to other routes. Driving right by the wreckage minutes after the crash, James said he’d be surprised if there were any survivors.

“Praying for everyone involved,” he said.

Hours after that crash, the FAA confirmed the helicopter’s sole pilot on board was killed.

READ MORE DOTD: Bonnet Carre to remain closed until 2 a.m.; Entergy works to repair lines

“You are looking at a crash of a Bell 407 over the Bonnet Carre Spillway, which at the time had conditions of low visibility, fog, low ceiling, and it’s presumed they were doing powerline inspection work,” said Daniel Watson.

Longtime helicopter pilot Daniel Watson said the aviation community will mourn this loss. He said considering how the helicopter crashed, he suspects the helicopter was inspecting powerlines at the time.

“Someone probably hit a wire. When you have engine failure, you’d look for...I’m almost certain you’d see pop-out floats and you would look for solid ground to land on, which is why I think the aircraft ended up over the interstate, but that’s not an engine failure type of crash, that’s a sudden and immediate type of crash,” said Watson.

The severity and suddenness of that crash, however, was a sight that’s hard to shake.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Mangham police arrest student with pistol in vehicle
File Photo of Sterlington Police Chief Barry Bonner / KNOE
La. police chief pleads with parents: Teach your kids what constitutes bullying
Col. Lamar Davis, superintendent of Louisiana State Police
LSP det. investigating Greene death says supervisors didn’t always listen to recommendations
Imagine being sound asleep, only to have a truck come crashing into your bedroom. It happened...
Woman says a vehicle crashed through her wall, hitting her bed while she was sleeping
Christopher Deshun Williams was booked into OCC on Dec. 14, 2021.
UPDATE: West Monroe murder suspect booked into OCC, $2 million bond

Latest News

Garth Brooks has sold 102,000 tickets for his April 30 show in Baton Rouge, making it one of...
Garth Brooks has sold out 102,000 tickets for April show in Baton Rouge; Orlando show on sale Friday
Interstate 10 was reopened in both directions Wednesday (Dec. 15) at the Bonnet Carre Spillway...
I-10 reopens both directions on Bonnet Carre Spillway bridge after helicopter crash
Source: USPS
USPS, FedEx, UPS Christmas shipping deadlines 2021
Vermont’s health commissioner says research trials are still underway for a vaccine for kids...
Gov. Edwards: Adding COVID-19 vaccine to school immunization schedule will ‘save lives.’
Governor Edwards: Adding COVID-19 vaccine to school immunization schedule will ‘save lives.’
Governor Edwards: Adding COVID-19 vaccine to school immunization schedule will ‘save lives.’