I-10 reopens both directions on Bonnet Carre Spillway bridge after helicopter crash

Interstate 10 was reopened in both directions Wednesday (Dec. 15) at the Bonnet Carre Spillway bridge, with minimal congestion reported the morning after a deadly helicopter crash on the span
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:31 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Interstate 10 was reopened in both directions Wednesday (Dec. 15) at the Bonnet Carre Spillway bridge, with minimal congestion reported the morning after a deadly helicopter crash on the span.

Crews worked overnight to clear the wreckage of the Bell 407 helicopter that is believed to have clipped power lines just before crashing on the eastbound side of the bridge Tuesday at 12:35 p.m. Entergy crews also worked into the overnight hours repairing damaged power lines that had cut electricity to nearly 21,000 customers in Kenner and Metairie when the aircraft went down.

The FAA said the helicopter was occupied only by its pilot, who died in the crash. Officials have not disclosed the victim’s identity. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

The crash and utility work forced the closure of both directions of I-10 on the Spillway bridge for most of Tuesday afternoon and evening, with traffic being diverted to US Hwy. 51, according to Louisiana State Police.

