Gov. Edwards: Adding COVID-19 vaccine to school immunization schedule will ‘save lives.’

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Governor John Bel Edwards is going ahead with his plan to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the school immunization schedule.

The decision comes after the House Health and Welfare Committee voted to reject that proposal at a hearing last week.

Representative Michael Echols (R-14) says Edwards is rejecting the will of the people.

“The parents have spoken on this issue,” Echols told KNOE. “They want a choice.”

In a letter to Committee Chairman Larry Bagley, Edwards said parents will still have that choice citing Louisiana Law which gives parents the right to opt their children out for medical or philosophical reasons.

“No child will be forced to be vaccinated against the will of his or her parents,” Governor Edwards wrote.

Representative Echols, who represents parts of Ouachita and Morehouse Parishes, says forcing parents to opt-out is foolish.

“If a parent wants to go get their child vaccinated right now, they can do it,” explained Echols. “They shouldn’t have to go fill out a form and even potentially be forced to lie on a form for something they might not actually believe in to have to avoid doing this.”

In his statement, the Governor referred to “misleading and conspiratorial rhetoric” at last week’s committee meeting. Echols thinks Edwards should listen to the people he was elected to serve.

“There were hundreds of concerned parents, doctors, nurse practitioners, and other medical experts that provided valid testimony around this issue,” Echols said.

Edwards and Lousiana Attorney General Jeff Landry disagree on the rule’s legality. Echols believes the fight isn’t over.

“I think it will be decided in the courts,” Echols explained. “I am confident that the courts will rule in favor of the parents, not a bureaucrat.”

Students over the age of 16 will be required to get vaccinated by the start of the 2022-23 school year. Edwards said in this letter, “this rule does not force experimental shots on children” because the FDA has fully approved Pfizer’s vaccine for people ages 16 and up.

