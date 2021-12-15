Advertisement

Free food offered for those in need on Dec. 21 in Ouachita Parish

Photo: Volunteers helping to load up vehicles at a previous mobile food distribution.
Photo: Volunteers helping to load up vehicles at a previous mobile food distribution.(Source: Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana, media handout)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Dec. 15, 2021
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Families in need of help for the holidays are being offered free food to help them get through the next few weeks.

The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana and the City of Monroe are holding a food distribution event on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the Monroe Civic Center. Families in Ouachita Parish in need of food are urged to come out to the civic center, which is located at 401 Lea Joyner in Monroe.

Each vehicle will receive cheese, butter, chicken leg quarters, fresh fruit, and a 30-pound box of non-perishable food items. They’ll also get a box of food that includes potatoes, onions and zucchini.

Ouachita Parish Distribution

  • Tuesday, December 21 at 10:00 a.m., at the Monroe Civic Center, 401 Lea Joyner, Monroe
  • Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.
  • Drive-thru event, clear space in your truck prior to arrival, volunteers will load food into vehicle

Other Upcoming Mobile Pantry Events:

  • Tensas Parish – Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 10:00 a.m., Old Waterproof High School, 287 Main Street, Waterproof
  • Madison Parish – Friday, Jan. 7 at 10:00 a.m., Tallulah Community Center, 800 N. Beech St, Tallulah

According to Feeding America’s 2021 Food Insecurity Projections, over 28,000 people in Ouachita Parish are food insecure, including over 11,000 children.

“One in five people in Northeast Louisiana face hunger. That’s a staggering statistic,” said Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis. “Another staggering fact is that there are people right here in our community who are forced to choose between buying food and paying for utilities. That’s why we are happy to partner with the Food Bank to make sure those in need in our community are taken care of this holiday season and beyond.”

“In the spirit of holiday giving, we are pleased to serve our community alongside the city to ensure everyone can have a wonderful holiday,” said Jean Toth, executive director of the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana. “If you need food assistance, please come see us.”

For more information, go to the food bank’s website or call the Food Bank at 318-322-3567 to find a local food distribution.

