UPDATE: Some emergency services restored after phone issues arise

UPDATE (5:51 p.m.) - As of 5:50 p.m. this evening, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says their main line, 318-329-1200, is operating again.

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe says the Monroe Police Department’s (318) 329-2600 line is down. That’s the number one would typically call to contact police for a non-emergency.

The City informed KNOE early Wednesday evening of the problem. They say there is currently no ETA on when the lines will be restored. If emergency assistance is needed, they say you should call 911.

The City says they have been informed that the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is experiencing the same issue.

Meanwhile, in Richland Parish, they’ve alerted residents of another phone issue. Some people can’t use 911.

They said, “Lumen Technologies has advised approximately 500 Mangham customers may not effectively be able to dial 911 at the moment. They are working on the issue and will notify us when it has been solved. If you have any problems calling 911, please try an alternative phone such as a landline.”

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.