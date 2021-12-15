Advertisement

Calls for judge to resign over video with racist language

Michelle Odinet, City Court Judge, Lafayette, Louisiana
Michelle Odinet, City Court Judge, Lafayette, Louisiana(City Court Lafayette)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - Racist language heard in a video recorded at the home of a Louisiana judge has led to calls for her resignation.

The video shows a television set displaying security footage of what appears to be a foiled burglary at the judge’s home. Laughter and racist slurs are heard from the viewers — who aren’t visible on camera — as they watch two people capture the suspect.

Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet confirmed to Lafayette news outlets that the recording was made at her home. But she said she had taken a sedative at the time the video was made and does not remember it.

“I have zero recollection of the video and the disturbing language used during it,” Odinet said.

Her statement doesn’t identify the speakers or say whether she was among those heard on the recording. It’s not clear who originally posted the video on social media. The security footage of a scene partially obscured by tree limbs appears to show at least two people capturing and holding someone.

A 59-year-old Black man was arrested after the burglary, which happened early Saturday, police said.

“That’s me,” one viewer says while watching the security footage of the man being caught. “And Mom’s yelling ‘n——-, n——-.’” Another viewer says, “We have a n-----. It’s a n-----, like a roach.”

Odinet, in her statement, said she was traumatized after an armed burglary, although police said Tuesday there was no indication the suspect was armed.

“I was given a sedative at the time of the video. I have zero recollection of the video and the disturbing language used during it. Anyone who knows me and my husband, knows this is contrary to the way we live our lives,” Odinet’s statement said.

“We ask for your understanding, forgiveness, patience and prayers,” she added.

The president of the Lafayette Chapter of the NAACP, Michael Toussaint, called for Odinet’s resignation.

“I have never met Judge Odinet, only heard her voice in campaign adds. But because she has confirmed that the video was in fact taken inside her home, one would think that as a sitting judge, a mother, a community leader, a person in position of authority, that she would have stepped up and taken a stand against that type of language in her own home,” Toussaint said in a statement to Lafayette news outlets.

City Marshal Reggie Thomas, the first Black person to be elected to a citywide office in Lafayette, said Odinet should be held accountable for the video’s racist language, saying “a mere ineffectual and weak apology will not suffice.”

The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus also issued a call for Odinet to resign.

“In the event she doesn’t resign, we request that the Louisiana Judiciary Commission Immediately appoint an ad hoc judge to hear cases in her division, investigate this incident and ultimately remove her,” the group said in a news release.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Click here to report a typo.

Most Read

Police lights
Mangham police arrest student with pistol in vehicle
File Photo of Sterlington Police Chief Barry Bonner / KNOE
La. police chief pleads with parents: Teach your kids what constitutes bullying
Christopher Deshun Williams was booked into OCC on Dec. 14, 2021.
UPDATE: West Monroe murder suspect booked into OCC, $2 million bond
Col. Lamar Davis, superintendent of Louisiana State Police
LSP det. investigating Greene death says supervisors didn’t always listen to recommendations
Imagine being sound asleep, only to have a truck come crashing into your bedroom. It happened...
Woman says a vehicle crashed through her wall, hitting her bed while she was sleeping

Latest News

Ouachita Parish School Board District Map
Ouachita school board updating districts to reflect pop. changes
ULM employees get disaster response training.
ULM employees get specialized disaster response training
ULM employees get disaster response training.
ULM employees get specialized disaster response training
I-10 and I-55 are closed after a helicopter crashed on the Bonnet Carre Spillway bridge.
I-10 closure at Bonnet Carre Spillway for power line repairs postponed until Sunday, state police say
Protestors outside Richwood Correctional Center in northeast Louisiana demand migrants be...
Activists protest treatment of migrants at Richwood Correctional Center