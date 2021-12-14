Zoo Buddy: This turtle is known for its smell

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Garrett Cole, a zookeeper with the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo, says the common musk turtles have been called “stinkpot turtles” because of the musk they emit.

“Some of the key differences between them is the razorback musk turtle gets about 2 to 3 inches bigger than the common musk turtle, and they have a very pronounced dorsal keel along their back. That’s why they’re called razorbacks,” explains Cole. “And these ones (referring to common musk turtle) actually have overlapping scales there. I don’t know if you can see that very well. And this one is aggressive. He’s trying to bite me. So these guys tend to live mostly in shallow ponds and slow-moving streams, rivers, creeks, that kind of thing. And they will really lay on the bottom of the river like they like to stay as low in the water as they can and they kind of just wait for stuff to float by that they can eat.”

Cole says the common musk turtles are found from southern Canada all the way down the east coast and along the south coast. He says razorbacks have a more condensed habitat in North Louisiana, West Mississippi, East Texas, and South Arkansas.

These turtles are in the reptile building.

You can visit the zoo every day of the week between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Also, keep Jungle Bells on your calendar! It’s December 18th, 2021. It’ll be from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. with Santa, shopping, food, prize giveaways, and more. And it’s free!

