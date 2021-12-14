Advertisement

Woman says a vehicle crashed through her wall, hitting her bed while she was sleeping

Imagine being sound asleep, only to have a truck come crashing into your bedroom. It happened...
Imagine being sound asleep, only to have a truck come crashing into your bedroom. It happened at a home just outside Westlake this past weekend.(Theresa Schmidt kplc)
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Imagine being sound asleep, only to have a truck come crashing into your bedroom. It happened at a home just outside Westlake this past weekend.

In less than a week, two vehicles flew off the curve at Hollis and Westwood and onto the property of Kevin and Tammy Pickhard.

The first incident began as a hit-and-run. The Pickards said a driver crashed into their yard and then crashed through their gate to try to get away. The escape attempt was unsuccessful.

Then Saturday night, Tammy was sound asleep when a truck crashed through the wall actually hitting her bed while she was in it.

“I was shaking - I guess in shock. I went to the bedroom, and I did not realize that the vehicle had hit me,” Tammy said. “I was in the bed, and it cracked the headboard and shoved the bed out of the way.”

Tammy’s husband, Kevin, said he’s tried repeatedly to get something done to protect his home and family.

“I went as far as to put guard rails up because they went clean through my garage one year, and I’ve been asking people to help me,” Kevin said.

There is signage and a caution flasher at the curve but...

“Lights and signs, I’m like, that’s not stopping these people,” Kevin said.

Plus, westbound vehicles often seem to cross the center line as they negotiate the curve from Westwood to Hollis Road. Kevin thinks a roundabout might help or at least slow people down.

“We’re not safe in our house no more,” Kevin said.

“Who wants to stay in a house where you’re thinking, ‘If I go to bed, is this going to be it?’” Tammy said.

She is traumatized but grateful to be alive.

“Praise Jesus, that’s what I said. That’s all I kept saying when I walked back in that room because I had no clue that that’s what happened,” Tammy said. “I walked back in the room and I was like, ‘Thank you, God. Thank you, God.’ That’s all I kept saying is, ‘Thank you, God.’”

A spokesman said, “The Police Jury is aware of the recent accident at Hollis and Westwood Roads in Westlake. The Police Jury will review the facts of the incident, as the Police Jury typically does.”

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
A judge found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with battery after police say he...
Man accused of assaulting wife, stabbing man in store
Items with blood residue could be seen on the ground at Kroger on South Caraway Road in...
One in custody after stabbing at Kroger
FILE - This May 2, 2013 file photo shows the Carnival Miracle docked in Juneau, Alaska. U.S....
Woman falls overboard Carnival cruise ship, officials halt search
Gas prices in Kansas and across the nation are trending downward, according to AAA.
Gas prices continue to decline in Arkansas and Louisiana

Latest News

We're learning more about common and razorback musk turtles in this week's Zoo Buddy segment.
Zoo Buddy: This turtle is known for its smell
Richwood, LA
Richwood mayor focused on the future after failed recall
Richwood Mayor Gerald Brown remains in office after the recall vote fails. Now he is focused on...
Richwood Mayor remains in office after failed recall vote
The scene on Elton Road.
JPD: 22-year-old shot, killed at apartment complex
Col. Lamar Davis, superintendent of Louisiana State Police
LSP Detective investigating Ronald Greene’s death admits, ‘Supervisors didn’t always listen to his recommendations,’