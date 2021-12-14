Advertisement

Richwood mayor focused on the future after failed recall

By Charles Burkett
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:51 PM CST
RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - Richwood Mayor Gerald Brown feels relieved after a recall vote failed on Dec. 11, 2021. The recall gained over 500 signatures, yet the vote only had 254 votes with 101 for the recall. Brown wants to move on and put the recall vote behind to focus on the town’s future. He assures there are no hard feelings against anyone involved in the recall.

His first order of business is to focus on cooperation with the aldermen to approve a budget that was due in July.

“I hope that we all can just put that behind us and do what the voters have asked us to do when they put us in office, and that’s work together for the good of the town,” said Brown. “You mentioned the budget. That is priority number one; we need to get that handled. It’s well past due.”

There is a meeting on Dec. 16, 2021, with an agenda item to discuss and approve the budget. He also wants citizen input on money from the American Rescue Plan to utilize those to help the city.

