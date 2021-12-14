Richland Parish deputies seek donations for needy seniors

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office is hosting its fourth annual Santa for Seniors program. It’s a needs drive for seniors who are alone for the holidays and may not receive anything.

The sheriff’s office is asking for donations for those who have a difficult time receiving basic needs or going to the store.

They’re asking for items like non-skid socks, toiletries, canned goods, fruit cups, packs of crackers, paper towels, Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer, hand soap and washing detergent. Recreational items such as crossword puzzles, puzzles and large print Reader’s Digest are recommended too.

Donations will be wrapped and delivered to the homes of about 250 seniors this year.

Chief Deputy Neal Harwell says it’s important to value and take care of others are they grow older.

“They are the ones who come before us and built this parish and this country. We want to respect for what they’ve done in the past and take care of them in their senior years,” Harwell said.

Items can be dropped off at the Richland Parish Courthouse, Delhi Hospital, Rayville Hospital, Mangham Baptist Church, Winnsboro State Bank (Mangham and Rayville), Guaranty Bank (Rayville and Delhi), Gentlemen’s Barbershop, B1 Bank and Bancorp South.

Donation boxes will be picked up on Dec. 20.

“We still see the needs of our seniors. They’re still struggling through COVID. It’s hard for everybody but it seems like it’s hurting them more since being older. These seniors are shutouts. They don’t have vehicles and have really been isolated during this,” Harwell said.

He says this is a way to show seniors people are thinking about them during Christmas time.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.