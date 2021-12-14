Advertisement

Pilot charged with flying intoxicated after crash landing in Indiana

By 16 News Now and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) – The pilot of an ultralight plane landed in jail after crashing in Indiana late Monday afternoon.

According to Indiana State Police, 61-year-old Joseph Krol is accused of operating the aircraft while intoxicated.

WNDU reports Krol failed the field sobriety test after the crash and was arrested for operating while intoxicated and endangerment.

Krol was medically cleared before he was taken to jail and eventually released on recognizance.

The pilot was the only person in the plane at the time of the crash, and no one was hurt.

Police say no homes or nearby structures were damaged.

