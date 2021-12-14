Advertisement

Mangham police arrest student with pistol in vehicle

Police lights
Police lights(wafb)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Police in Mangham say they have arrested a student found to be in possession of a gun at Mangham High School.

According to a message posted online by Chief Perry Fleming, police got the call about the gun about an hour before noon on Monday. The gun was said to be inside a student’s vehicle.

Fleming said the student’s vehicle was “located on the side of Hixon Street near North St.’ And “Upon search of the vehicle a pistol was recovered by Mangham Police Department.”

Police say, after further investigation, the student was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm within 1000 feet of a gun-free zone and being a juvenile in possession of a firearm.

In the online message, Fleming added, “The safety of our children is Mangham Police Department’s top priority.”

