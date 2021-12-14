Advertisement

La. police chief to parents: Teach your kids what constitutes bullying

By Matthew Segura
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A police chief in Northeast Louisiana is pleading with parents to their kids about bullying.

In a post made on social media, Sterlington Police Chief Barry Bonner says, “please take the time to sit down with your children and explain to them what constitutes bullying.”

Bullying is not just physical, but verbal and emotional.

“Words matter! Words can hurt more than any punch to the face,” he said.

Below, you can read the full message that was posted on Sterlington Police Department Facebook page.

“Parents! I am pleading with you to please take the time to sit down with your children and explain to them what constitutes bullying. I think too many people believe bullying is the unwanted physical contact from one child to another but that is only the surface!

“Words matter! Words can hurt more than any punch to the face. Please teach your children if you have nothing positive to say then keep quiet.

“Parents, if your child is being bullied waste no time in dealing with it head on! Find out exactly what’s being done or said and by whom. I can promise you this, if I can be of any assistance in anyway whether it be talking with the bully or with the victim, I will always be available. Please don’t hesitate to call. God bless and stay safe -Chief Bonner”

(Click here for anti-bullying resources.)

