Krewe of Janus float repairs underway for Mardi Gras season

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Krewe of Janus is preparing for the next Twin Cities Mardi Gras parade. This year’s excitement is tremendous after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation this past year.

“There is no way to explain the excitement,” said Hailey Kenly, the Krewe of Janus throw lieutenant.

A large part of the Mardi Gras parade is the floats and the Krewe of Janus hosts one of the largest in the area. This past year, Hurricane Ida hit the Krewe of Janus storage lot causing damage to a few of the roofs.

“Our guys are getting together, and our captains are working really hard on getting a few of those major repairs done,” said Kenly.

Being a service organization, Krewe of Janus Captian Steve Turner explained they try to keep the costs minimal.

“To be cost-conscious and because we are self-funded, we don’t receive monies, and it’s an individual desire,” said Turner.

The members of the krewe are working hard to make sure this year people will experience an unforgettable Mardi Gras season. “We’re getting them decorated up little polish, little fresh paint, a lot of love getting it ready for the next season,” said Kenly.

The next Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras Parade is scheduled for Feb. 19, 2022.

