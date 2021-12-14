JPD: 22-year-old shot, killed at apartment complex

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred around 3 p.m. in South Jackson on Monday.

Police were called to the scene at Midsouth 301 Apartments on Elton Road. Authorities say 22-year-old Kevin Taylor was shot in the parking lot while sitting inside his vehicle, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Residents say they heard the gunshots Monday morning.

They also say they saw Taylor’s body inside a vehicle. Danyell Martin says she’s never seen that vehicle at the complex before, and she’s concerned about the amount of crime in the city.

“It just needs to stop,” she said. “Everybody just needs to put the guns down. It’s getting too ridiculous now. That’s too close to home to me especially.”

She lives at the back of the apartment complex with her daughter and is concerned for their safety.

“I really didn’t think he was dead until I came out and I saw the crime trucks.”

The coroner was also called to the scene.

