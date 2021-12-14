Ronald Greene’s mother: What does it take for La. to recognize the murder of a man?

Baton Rouge, La. (KNOE) - There was an emotional plea for justice from the mother of Ronald Greene on Monday. Mona Hardin shared her nightmare with legislators at a meeting of the Senate Committee on State Police Oversight.

Greene died in 2019 following a car chase that began in Monroe and ended in Union Parish.

“Unless any of you has seen your son being killed on such a level,” Hardin said tearfully. “You would not know the feeling.”

Initially, LSP told Greene’s family that he died following a single-car accident when his vehicle struck a tree. However, body camera video released early this year shows troopers tasing and dragging Greene.”

“I’m so damned mad,” Hardin told legislators.”I have been wandering around in a cloud of confusion just wondering, ‘What does it take for the State of Louisiana to recognize the murder of a man?’”

“I brought him to this earth, and I saw the State of Louisiana take him out,” added Hardin.

Hardin described the moment she saw the body-camera video of her son’s final moments.

“All I know is I had to see my son take his last breath,” explained an emotional Hardin. “I thank God that I was able to see after a year the film of my Ronnie being tased and tortured.”

An FBI autopsy found that Greene did not die from a car accident, but rather trauma to the head, troopers restraining Greene at length, and cocaine in his system.

“It shouldn’t be so hard, so difficult, to have those that killed my son brought to justice, including the cover-up,” testified Hardin.

The FBI is currently investigating Greene’s death and the alleged cover-up that ensued.

