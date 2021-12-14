Arkansas State Rep. David Fielding announces he will run for re-election

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - Arkansas State Representative for District 98 says he plans to run for another term.

District 98 includes parts of south Arkansas, including parts of Columbia, Ouachita, Nevada, and Lafayette Counties.

You can read the full news release issued by Rep. David Fielding below.

State Representative David Fielding has announced for re-election to the Arkansas House of Representatives, District 98 which includes parts of Columbia, Ouachita, Nevada, and Lafayette Counties. District 98 replaces District 5 due to redrawing of districts that occurs every 10 years.

Fielding continues to work hard for District 5, which is now district 98, with the help of his constituents. Together, we will continue to do good things. We still need intensive emphasis on broadband internet and jobs in south Arkansas. Our public schools and higher education need continued funding so that our teachers have the best resources to educate our children.

I am honored to serve all people of District 98. My service has been on the House Insurance and Commerce Committee, as well as a member of the Public Transportation and Rail Subcommittee and House co-chair of the Arkansas Legislative Council’s Charitable, Penal and Correctional Institutions. This has afforded me the opportunity to represent you in crucial decisions affecting our part of the state.

Fielding will continue to work with state, county, and city officials to work for economic development. Good paying jobs are essential to maintaining our quality of life and I will continue to do everything to support these efforts.

Fielding feels our public schools as well as Southern Arkansas University-Magnolia and SAU Tech in Camden are outstanding examples of institutions preparing our workforce.

David Fielding is a husband, a father of two sons and an active member of Union A.M.E Church of Mt. Holly.

It has been an honor to represent the people of District 5, now District 98, as your State Representative. I appreciate your support and ask for your vote as I promise to continue to represent you to the best of my ability. I invite you to contact me at david.fielding@arkansashouse.org or call my cell 870-904-1716 and offer your ideas

