One in custody after stabbing at Kroger

Items with blood residue could be seen on the ground at Kroger on South Caraway Road in...
Items with blood residue could be seen on the ground at Kroger on South Caraway Road in Jonesboro. Jonesboro police responded to an incident Sunday evening.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and emergency crews responded to a stabbing Sunday at the Kroger in the 1700 block of South Caraway Road.

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Sunday, December 12, 2021

According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, officers got a call around 6:15 p.m. about the incident.

A person was taken into custody in connection with the stabbing.

Police said a victim was also taken to a local hospital.

A witness who was inside the store said the incident happened on the north side of the building in the clothing section. Blood could be seen everywhere, with clothes strewn about in the area.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

