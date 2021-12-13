One in custody after stabbing at Kroger

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and emergency crews responded to a stabbing Sunday at the Kroger in the 1700 block of South Caraway Road.

Jonesboro Police responded to a stabbing that happened around 6:15 this evening inside the Kroger Store on Caraway Road.... Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Sunday, December 12, 2021

According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, officers got a call around 6:15 p.m. about the incident.

A person was taken into custody in connection with the stabbing.

Police said a victim was also taken to a local hospital.

A witness who was inside the store said the incident happened on the north side of the building in the clothing section. Blood could be seen everywhere, with clothes strewn about in the area.

