Man accused of assaulting wife, stabbing man in store

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with battery after police say he stabbed another man inside a grocery store.

Just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, officers responded to Kroger Marketplace, 1725 S. Caraway, regarding a disturbance with unknown weapons.

According to court documents, 45-year-old Donald Barrett of Jonesboro assaulted his wife before pulling out a knife and stabbing a man.

The man, who suffered a “large cut to his forehead, as well as a stab wound to his chest,” reportedly told detectives during an interview at the hospital that he “witnessed Barrett assault his wife before taking out a knife and coming at him.”

While the two men were scuffling, the victim said Barret stabbed him.

According to the affidavit, Barrett later admitted during an interview at the police station that he had assaulted his wife and the other man. The court document did not explain the reason for the alleged attack.

On Monday, Dec. 13, Craighead County District Court Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause existed to charge Barrett with first-degree battery and third-degree assault on a family or household member.

The judge set Barrett’s bond at $25,000 cash/surety and ordered him to have no contact with either victim.

Barrett, who was released from jail at 2:48 p.m. Monday following his appearance in district court, will be arraigned on Feb. 25.

