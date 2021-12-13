Keep your Christmas tree and home safe from fire this holiday season

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - When decorating your home for the holidays, the Ouachita Parish Fire Department is reminding people to be careful.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, almost one-third of home Christmas tree fires are caused by electrical problems.

When choosing a tree, pick one with fresh, green needles that don’t fall off when touched. Add water to the tree stand daily to keep it from drying up. Make sure your tree isn’t blocking an exit and always know two ways out of a room.

The NFPA says although Christmas tree fires aren’t common they’re likely to be serious when they do occur. It’s vital to keep trees at least three feet away from heat sources like fireplaces, radiators, candles and more.

“One of the biggest things to keep in mind about space heaters is to keep a three-foot circumference around that space heater that is free of any combustibles. Never use a space heater on an extension cord. Your space heater should be connected directly to the wall,” OPFD Chief of Fire Prevention Dusty Harris said.

Harris says when a tree catches fire, it burns quickly and can grow fast.

The NFPA says a heat source too close to the tree causes more than one in every five of the fires.

When lighting your tree, check whether the lights are only for indoor or outdoor use. Select lights that are listed by a qualified testing laboratory.

Pick decorations that are flame retardant or flame resistant. Always turn off Christmas lights and decorations before leaving home or going to bed.

“Check your lights. Check your decorations. Check your extension cords. If you see any frayed spots, anything like that, then discard those decorations and those lights and replace them with new ones,” Harris said.

Get rid of your tree after Christmas or when it’s dry. Officials say it shouldn’t be left in your home, garage or placed outside against the home. It’s recommended to find a local recycling program in your community.

