Gas prices continue to decline in Arkansas and Louisiana

Gas prices in Kansas and across the nation are trending downward, according to AAA.
By KAIT Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - The price of gas continues to fall across the nation, including in Arkansas and Louisiana.

GasBuddy.com reported Monday that Arkansas gas prices fell 2.8 cents a gallon in the last week to an average of $2.92. Motorists are paying 13.2 cents a gallon less than a month ago but $1.02 more than the same time last year.

That’s about how much you’ll pay in El Dorado, according to the website, although you can find lower prices in the Little Rock area. In Magnolia, prices are a bit higher.

In Louisiana, motorists can find regular-grade gas for as low as $2.62 in Bossier City or $2.67 in the West Monroe area, as of Dec. 13, 2021.

In the Alexandria area, you can find gas for just under $3. In the Lake Charles area, you can pay in the area of $2.85. In the Baton Rouge area, you can find it for around $2.75 (though Costco has it at $2.68) and in the New Orleans area you can find gas for around $3.

The national average fell 2.4 cents last week to $3.32 a gallon.

GasBuddy says prices have fallen for five straight weeks.

Copyright 2021 KNOE/KAIT. All rights reserved.

