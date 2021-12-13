Advertisement

Baton Rouge leaders contemplate more Tigerland Bridge restrictions

City-Parish puts up fencing around former entrance to Tigerland to prevent future injuries
City-Parish puts up fencing around former entrance to Tigerland to prevent future injuries
By Lester Duhé and Kevin Foster
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The city of Baton Rouge is considering taking stronger action to prevent partygoers from crossing into an unsafe construction zone near the entrance to Tigerland, including enforcing trespassing laws at the site.

City-Parish leaders want more barricades, signs, and even cops at the Bob Pettite Bridge crossing because of college students hoping into an active construction site to get to their favorite bars in Tigerland, as seen in videos posted to social media.

First responders have had to help people out of the hole, and some people are reported to have been hurt.

There is no word yet on when those changes could begin.

RELATED STORIES

City-Parish fences construction area to Tigerland to prevent future injuries; bar owners come together to start fundraiser for pedestrian bridge

Some college students injured after attempting to cross closed bridge to Tigerland this past weekend

Bridge into Tigerland closing for replacement; closure expected to last months

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denver Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) is stopped by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
Brother of NFL cornerback and former LA Tech football player killed in NWLA
The Panthers have been undefeated all season long and their football coach, Lee Doty, said it’s...
FINAL SCORE: Sterlington takes on Union in championship game
Affidavits for arrest warrant states the owner and several employees face felony charges
Abuse allegations at Calhoun behavioral clinic lead to arrests
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Mid-South tornado possibly to break the record as longest-tracked tornado
ELECTION DAY RESULTS: Saturday, Dec. 11

Latest News

Items with blood residue could be seen on the ground at Kroger on South Caraway Road in...
One in custody after stabbing at Kroger
The Panthers cap off their undefeated season with a Championship win.
Sterlington wins 3A state title in squeaker over Union
The Panthers cap off their undefeated season with a Championship win.
Sterlington wins 3A state title in squeaker over Union
The original building burned down two years ago
A church celebrates its grand opening after a devastating fire