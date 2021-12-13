Advertisement

Survey: 22% of Christmas gatherings in La. & Ark. involve drunken arguments

Liquor bottles
Liquor bottles(WILX)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new survey says just over a fifth of Christmas gatherings in Louisiana and Arkansas involve some kind of drunken argument.

In November, 3,405 people nationwide were asked about arguments among their yule-tide gatherings.

22% of respondents in both Arkansas and Louisiana said their holiday festivities included someone getting drunk and having an argument with someone else. In Mississippi, it was 30%.

The national average was 21%.

Delaware had the highest percentage with 33% of respondents reporting crapulent Christmas conflicts.

Hawaii was on the low end, with only 5% of respondents reporting volatile drunken disagreements at their Christmas gatherings.

The biggest catalyst, according to respondents, was someone bringing up politics.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans-born author Anne Rice and her son Christopher Rice in a photo from October 2021,...
Anne Rice’s son announces mother’s death in touching social media post
Denver Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) is stopped by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
Brother of NFL cornerback and former LA Tech football player killed in NWLA
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
The Panthers have been undefeated all season long and their football coach, Lee Doty, said it’s...
FINAL SCORE: Sterlington takes on Union in championship game
Items with blood residue could be seen on the ground at Kroger on South Caraway Road in...
One in custody after stabbing at Kroger

Latest News

A judge found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with battery after police say he...
Man accused of assaulting wife, stabbing man in store
State Police reform hearing
Family of Ronald Greene pushes for changes to LSP procedures
KNOE.com: New Boil Advisories for Northeast Louisiana
FULL VIDEO: Mayor Broome, BRPD hold news conference to address recent crime in Baton Rouge
FULL VIDEO: Mayor Broome, BRPD hold news conference to address recent crime in Baton Rouge