Advertisement

Watchdog: Vicksburg tries to protect postal, utility workers

Postal Worker
Postal Worker(KWTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi city will require dog owners to keep their animals from interfering with postal workers and meter readers.

The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an ordinance last week.

It will take effect in about a month. City attorney Nancy says there have been problems with people chaining dogs to utility poles, meter boxes or mail boxes.

Utility workers have had to call the animal control office for help. People who ignore the new ordinance would have to pay a fee to get their animal back. The pet owners could also face court costs.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denver Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) is stopped by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
Brother of NFL cornerback and former LA Tech football player killed in NWLA
The Panthers have been undefeated all season long and their football coach, Lee Doty, said it’s...
FINAL SCORE: Sterlington takes on Union in championship game
Affidavits for arrest warrant states the owner and several employees face felony charges
Abuse allegations at Calhoun behavioral clinic lead to arrests
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Mid-South tornado possibly to break the record as longest-tracked tornado
ELECTION DAY RESULTS: Saturday, Dec. 11

Latest News

The Jackson Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Sunday morning...
JPD investigating armed robbery on Terry Road
New Orleans-born author Anne Rice and her son Christopher Rice in a photo from October 2021,...
Anne Rice’s son announces mother’s death in touching social media post
ELECTION DAY RESULTS: Saturday, Dec. 11
The Panthers have been undefeated all season long and their football coach, Lee Doty, said it’s...
FINAL SCORE: Sterlington takes on Union in championship game