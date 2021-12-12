Ouachita Council of Aging holds a COVID-19 informational seminar

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Council of Aging held a COVID-19 informational seminar for seniors. Officials emphasized the importance of being vaccinated and getting booster shots. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of many individuals around the world. In Louisiana alone, the department of health reports nearly 15,000 deaths. Katherine Smith knows the virus’ effects first hand.

“I was in the shower and I fell out of the shower. I fainted and had to go to the hospital by ambulance and they did another test and it was positive,” said Katherine Smith, the Ouachita Council of Aging Dining Room Site Manager.

Ouachita Council of Aging Dining Room Site Manager Katherine Smith says she’s fully vaccinated, but she believes the shot saved her life. That’s why the organization is working to help others and include giving seniors rides to vaccination appointments.

“We learned from research that over 65 million people still haven’t been vaccinated. With the new Omicron variant, it is important that our seniors, which is the vulnerable population, understand the importance of getting the booster vaccination,” said Loretta Hudson, the Ouachita Council of Aging Meals Coordinator.

During the seminar, seniors won gifts and ate gumbo while officials debunked vaccination myths.

“One of the myths that have been popular circulating is that it alters your DNA, that it may be made from aluminum, and that you can get sick from the vaccination and it can probably kill you. Those are three of myths that have been circulating and we understand through research that it’s not true,” said Hudson.

The CDC provides facts about the virus and the vaccine and to find out more click here.

