Advertisement

Ouachita Council of Aging holds a COVID-19 informational seminar

By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Council of Aging held a COVID-19 informational seminar for seniors. Officials emphasized the importance of being vaccinated and getting booster shots. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of many individuals around the world. In Louisiana alone, the department of health reports nearly 15,000 deaths. Katherine Smith knows the virus’ effects first hand.

“I was in the shower and I fell out of the shower. I fainted and had to go to the hospital by ambulance and they did another test and it was positive,” said Katherine Smith, the Ouachita Council of Aging Dining Room Site Manager.

Ouachita Council of Aging Dining Room Site Manager Katherine Smith says she’s fully vaccinated, but she believes the shot saved her life. That’s why the organization is working to help others and include giving seniors rides to vaccination appointments.

“We learned from research that over 65 million people still haven’t been vaccinated. With the new Omicron variant, it is important that our seniors, which is the vulnerable population, understand the importance of getting the booster vaccination,” said Loretta Hudson, the Ouachita Council of Aging Meals Coordinator.

During the seminar, seniors won gifts and ate gumbo while officials debunked vaccination myths.

“One of the myths that have been popular circulating is that it alters your DNA, that it may be made from aluminum, and that you can get sick from the vaccination and it can probably kill you. Those are three of myths that have been circulating and we understand through research that it’s not true,” said Hudson.

The CDC provides facts about the virus and the vaccine and to find out more click here.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Affidavits for arrest warrant states the owner and several employees face felony charges
Abuse allegations at Calhoun behavioral clinic lead to arrests
OCS plays Southern Lab Friday, December 10 in the Caesar's Superdome at noon.
Southern Lab Kittens defeat OCS Eagles in state championship game
Michael Vick, Jr., age 39
South Arkansas county jail sergeant arrested for sexual assault
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (97) celebrates dueing an NFL football game...
Glenn Foster was found dead in a police cruiser upon arrival at Ala. medical facility, attorneys say
The Panthers have been undefeated all season long and their football coach, Lee Doty, said it’s...
FINAL SCORE: Sterlington takes on Union in championship game

Latest News

The Panthers have been undefeated all season long and their football coach, Lee Doty, said it’s...
FINAL SCORE: Sterlington takes on Union in championship game
Participants learned about new information regarding the omicron variant
Ouachita Council of Aging holds a COVID-19 informational seminar
Denver Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) is stopped by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
Brother of NFL cornerback and former LA Tech football player killed in NWLA
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Mid-South tornado possibly to break the record as longest-tracked tornado