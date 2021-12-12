Advertisement

Legendary Mexican musician Vicente Fernández dies at 81

FILE - Vicente Fernández performs a medley at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14, 2019, in...
FILE - Vicente Fernández performs a medley at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/CNN) – Legendary Mexican musician Vicente Fernández has died at the age of 81, according to an announcement on the singer’s social media sites.

Fernández died at 6:15 a.m. Sunday, the statement posted to his Facebook and Instagram pages said.

His son, Vicente Fernández Jr., had recently said his father was in “critical condition.”

Speaking with the media from the hospital where the 81-year-old singer was admitted in Guadalajara, the younger Fernández had said that his father was “delicate,” and he asked for “a lot of prayers.”

The singer had been in poor health for months after suffering a fall this summer, and had to undergo cervical surgery.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Denver Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) is stopped by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
Brother of NFL cornerback and former LA Tech football player killed in NWLA
The Panthers have been undefeated all season long and their football coach, Lee Doty, said it’s...
FINAL SCORE: Sterlington takes on Union in championship game
Affidavits for arrest warrant states the owner and several employees face felony charges
Abuse allegations at Calhoun behavioral clinic lead to arrests
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Mid-South tornado possibly to break the record as longest-tracked tornado
ELECTION DAY RESULTS: Saturday, Dec. 11

Latest News

FILE - Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News speaks as President Donald Trump and Democratic...
Fox News anchor Chris Wallace leaving network for ‘new adventure’
A family digs through the remains of their apartment in Mayfield, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021....
Crews search for the missing after devastating tornadoes
FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2005 file photo, author Anne Rice talks about her new book during an...
Anne Rice, author of gothic novels, dead at 80
FILE - Due to the lockdown, restaurants are closed and seats are blocked off in Vienna,...
Austria ends lockdown restrictions for vaccinated people