Advertisement

JPD investigating armed robbery on Terry Road

The Jackson Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Sunday morning...
The Jackson Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Sunday morning on Terry Road.(Jackson Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Sunday morning on Terry Road.

Four Black men entered a business and demanded money from the cashier.

Over $4000 along with some clothing were taken from the business.

The suspects left in a red Toyota RAV4 with Louisiana tag #WZH 081.

If you have any information on these suspects or if you see this vehicle contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denver Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) is stopped by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
Brother of NFL cornerback and former LA Tech football player killed in NWLA
The Panthers have been undefeated all season long and their football coach, Lee Doty, said it’s...
FINAL SCORE: Sterlington takes on Union in championship game
Affidavits for arrest warrant states the owner and several employees face felony charges
Abuse allegations at Calhoun behavioral clinic lead to arrests
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Mid-South tornado possibly to break the record as longest-tracked tornado
ELECTION DAY RESULTS: Saturday, Dec. 11

Latest News

New Orleans-born author Anne Rice and her son Christopher Rice in a photo from October 2021,...
Anne Rice’s son announces mother’s death in touching social media post
ELECTION DAY RESULTS: Saturday, Dec. 11
The Panthers have been undefeated all season long and their football coach, Lee Doty, said it’s...
FINAL SCORE: Sterlington takes on Union in championship game
Participants learned about new information regarding the omicron variant
Ouachita Council of Aging holds a COVID-19 informational seminar