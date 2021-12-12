JPD investigating armed robbery on Terry Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Sunday morning on Terry Road.

Four Black men entered a business and demanded money from the cashier.

Over $4000 along with some clothing were taken from the business.

The suspects left in a red Toyota RAV4 with Louisiana tag #WZH 081.

If you have any information on these suspects or if you see this vehicle contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

