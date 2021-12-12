JPD investigating armed robbery on Terry Road
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Sunday morning on Terry Road.
Four Black men entered a business and demanded money from the cashier.
Over $4000 along with some clothing were taken from the business.
The suspects left in a red Toyota RAV4 with Louisiana tag #WZH 081.
If you have any information on these suspects or if you see this vehicle contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.