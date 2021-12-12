A church celebrates its grand opening after a devastating fire

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - China Grove Missionary Baptist Church had its grand opening of the new facility earlier today in Ruston. They lost nearly everything in a fire two years ago. Now the congregation is starting to move forward but starting over, after seeing the church engulfed in flames was a difficult task for China Grove Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Damian Wilson.

He didn’t let this devastation stop his search for a new church home.

“We have the church as well as the fellowship hall across the street. All the things we were looking to do in designing a new church, we were able to get in this already existing church,” said Damian Wilson, the China Grove Missionary Baptist Church Pastor.

The new location sits on the corner of Vernon Street and Colorado Avenue in Ruston. Wilson says it’s in a better location and the pastor says the congregation will be able to better serve the community.

“That’s the biggest thing, I’m about trying to impact the community because it’s great for us to gather together but this is a soul-saving mission so we have to be able to get out,” he said.

A guest pastor ministered to the congregation as they celebrated the grand opening. Pastor Wilson also served everyone food in the fellowship hall. He’s thankful members have rallied behind him during this difficult transition.

“The original members are still there. The irony of it is most of the members that were driving out there actually live closer to here. Membership or attendance has actually increased so it’s been a blessing for us internally, but the biggest thing is we’re trying to be a blessing externally,” he said.

Pastor Wilson says they are grateful to finally start moving forward. To read the previous story click here.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.