Advertisement

Legendary Mexican musician Vicente Fernández in ‘critical condition,’ son says

FILE - Vicente Fernández performs a medley at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14, 2019, in...
FILE - Vicente Fernández performs a medley at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. His son asked for prayers for Fernández, who has been in poor health for months.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Vicente Fernández Jr., son of legendary Mexican musician Vicente Fernández, said that his father is in “critical condition.”

The son denied rumors that his father had passed away.

Speaking with the media from the hospital where the 81-year-old singer is admitted in Guadalajara, the younger Fernández said that his father “is delicate,” and he asked for “a lot of prayers.”

The younger Fernández called rumors about his father passing “a total lie.”

The singer has been in poor health for months after suffering a fall this summer. He had to undergo cervical surgery.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Affidavits for arrest warrant states the owner and several employees face felony charges
Abuse allegations at Calhoun behavioral clinic lead to arrests
OCS plays Southern Lab Friday, December 10 in the Caesar's Superdome at noon.
Southern Lab Kittens defeat OCS Eagles in state championship game
Michael Vick, Jr., age 39
South Arkansas county jail sergeant arrested for sexual assault
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (97) celebrates dueing an NFL football game...
Glenn Foster was found dead in a police cruiser upon arrival at Ala. medical facility, attorneys say
The Panthers have been undefeated all season long and their football coach, Lee Doty, said it’s...
FINAL SCORE: Sterlington takes on Union in championship game

Latest News

A Supreme Court ruling allowed a Texas abortion law to remain in effect.
Supreme Court keeps Texas abortion law, says providers can sue
The Panthers have been undefeated all season long and their football coach, Lee Doty, said it’s...
FINAL SCORE: Sterlington takes on Union in championship game
Participants learned about new information regarding the omicron variant
Ouachita Council of Aging holds a COVID-19 informational seminar
Participants learned about new information regarding the omicron variant
Ouachita Council of Aging holds a COVID-19 informational seminar
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states