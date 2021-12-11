Advertisement

KNOE Exclusive: Arkansas congressman blasts Biden’s energy policy

By Tyler Englander
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Arkansas Congressman Bruce Westerman is putting the Biden administration on blast. Westerman, who serves as the Ranking Member of the House Committee on Natural Resources, says the President’s policies are driving up gas and oil prices.

“If President Biden had come into office and left energy policy alone,” explained Congressman Westerman. “We would be way better off than we are right now.”

Westerman, who represents Southern and Western Arkansas, doesn’t believe prices will return to pre-pandemic levels anytime soon.

“He also stopped leases on federal land,” Westerman told KNOE Political Reporter Tyler Englander. “So all the onshore and offshore federal energy production has been halted.”

Last month, President Biden released 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in an effort to reduce prices at the pump. Westerman says that is not a long-term solution.

“If you were just trying to power the whole economy on the amount President Biden released, your only talking about a couple of days,” explained the fourth-term Congressman.

Westerman says for prices to fall considerably, the Biden administration must reverse policies prohibiting oil and gas production.

“We need more capacity not just to produce from the wells, but also in refining and transmission of capacity, said Westerman. “It’s very hard to get those things done under the regulatory policy that the Biden administration is putting in place.”

Westerman, a native of Hot Springs, Arkansas, even had a message for the President.

“Quit putting all these regulations in place,” pleaded Mr. Westerman. “Quit messing up everything you touch.”

According to AAA, gas prices in Arkansas and Louisiana have gone down about ten cents per gallon in the last month.

