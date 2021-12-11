Advertisement

ELECTION DAY REMINDERS: Saturday, Dec. 11 is election day in La.

(pexels.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saturday, Dec. 11 is Election Day in Louisiana.

Secretary of state Kyle Ardoin is reminding residents that certain precincts in 35 parishes will have items on the ballot: Acadia, Allen, Assumption, Avoyelles, Ascension, Beauregard, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Calcasieu, Catahoula, Concordia, DeSoto, East Baton Rouge, Grant, Iberia, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Orleans, Rapides, St. Helena, St. Landry, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Tensas, Terrebonne, Union, Vernon, Washington, and West Carroll.

In preparation for the election, Secretary Ardoin encourages voters to remember:

  • Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
  • Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com.
  • Voters may also utilize the virtual voter assistant, GeauxBot, to access pertinent election information. GeauxBot is accessible by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.
  • Voters can sign up for text alerts via GeauxVote Mobile.
  • Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport or a digital license via LA Wallet). Voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit but will be allowed to vote.
  • Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov.

All absentee ballots must be returned to the Registrar’s office by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10. Voters are encouraged to check their polling location and sample ballot by logging into the online voter portal at www.voterportal.sos.la.gov, on the award-winning GeauxVote Mobile app, or by calling the Elections Division hotline at 800.883.2805.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, polling commissioners will be supplied with personal protective equipment and will regularly sanitize designated areas and voting machines between each voter. Hand sanitizer will be provided to voters and masks are recommended, although not required.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Affidavits for arrest warrant states the owner and several employees face felony charges
Abuse allegations at Calhoun behavioral clinic lead to arrests
OCS plays Southern Lab Friday, December 10 in the Caesar's Superdome at noon.
Southern Lab Kittens defeat OCS Eagles in state championship game
Michael Vick, Jr., age 39
South Arkansas county jail sergeant arrested for sexual assault
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (97) celebrates dueing an NFL football game...
Glenn Foster was found dead in a police cruiser upon arrival at Ala. medical facility, attorneys say
The Panthers have been undefeated all season long and their football coach, Lee Doty, said it’s...
Sterlington Panthers head to New Orleans for championship game

Latest News

Sens. Bill Cassidy (left) and John Kennedy (right)
La. senators join effort to overturn Biden vaccine mandate for large companies
Early voting starts Oct. 30 for Nov. 13 election in Louisiana
FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
Government: Dylann Roof’s death sentence should stand
Monroe residents receive money for rent and utilities from rental assistance program
Monroe residents receive money for rent and utilities from rental assistance program
Louisiana State Capitol (Source: WAFB)
Louisiana lawmakers to hold historic veto override session