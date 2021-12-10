Advertisement

Hue Jackson announced as 14th head coach at Grambling State

On Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, Grambling State University announced its new head football coach, Hue...
On Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, Grambling State University announced its new head football coach, Hue Jackson.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - The Grambling State University Department of Athletics introduced its new head football coach Friday, Dec. 10.

The university dismissed its previous head coach, Broderick Fobbs, back in mid-November. Linebackers and Special Teams Coordinator Terrence Graves has been serving as interim head coach. Graves will serve as the coach for the upcoming Bayou Classic on Dec. 18.

Grambling’s 14th head coach is Hue Jackson. The announcement began with Coach Wilbur Ellis leading everyone in prayer. President Rick Gallot made remarks, then, Dr. Trayveon Scott, vice president of intercollegiate athletics, introduced Coach Jackson.

Jackson has more than 30 years of experience in football, both college and professional.

“He knows that success in football means success in the classroom,” Dr. Scott said of Jackson. “Hue isn’t just a leader on the field, he’s a champion off it.”

“We wanna’ build our relationship with our students,” Coach Jackson said.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Affidavits for arrest warrant states the owner and several employees face felony charges
Abuse allegations at Calhoun behavioral clinic lead to arrests
Rayville High School, Dec. 9, 2021
No weapon found at Rayville High School after rumors spark scare
Christopher Williams, 23 of West Monroe
West Monroe man wanted on attempted murder charge captured in Arkansas
Bastrop man arrested, involved in GSU homecoming shooting
FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the...
Jussie Smollett guilty verdict latest in polarizing case

Latest News

Three NELA high school football teams prepare for championship appearances
Three NELA high school football teams prepare for championship appearances
Faith, Family and Football: The Steven Fitzhugh Story
Faith, Family and Football: The Steven Fitzhugh Story
LSU running back coach Kevin Faulk
REPORT: Kevin Faulk will not be kept on as LSU’s running backs coach
The ULM Men’s and Women’s basketball teams continue their success by winning at home.
ULM Basketball teams continue winning streak