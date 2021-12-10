Sterlington Panthers head to New Orleans for championship game

STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - The Panthers have been undefeated all season long and their football coach, Lee Doty, said it’s time for them to finish the job. Friday, they head down to New Orleans to compete against Union for the state title.

As players boarded the bus, Panther fans cheered them on. Ethel Williams is fired up to watch her son, #55, play for the state championship title. Williams said she’s hoping their team takes home the win.

“Let’s go Panther fans. Let’s go down there to The Big Easy, and let’s do this!” said Williams. “I really wish we could all rush the field but that’s not going to happen, I just want us to end on a good note with good sportsmanship and everybody come home safe and we bring that trophy to Sterlington High School.”

Senior Armod Mills said he’s confident that his team will come out on top.

“I want us to go out there and play tough because Coach Doty always tells us it’s a tough man contest, so I think we need to go out there and play physical and fast,” said Mills.

Panther fans can’t wait to see their senior brothers battle it out on the field for one last time.

“We’re super excited. I’m so, so very excited. I’m so glad that they’re 14 and 0, undefeated, Go panthers!”

Sterlington begins their journey to New Orleans hoping the road leads to nothing but a championship. Junior Mason Lawhon said it’s time for all their hard work to pay off.

“It’s going to be a fun ride, you know, we worked all year for this and it feels great going down there, knowing we’re number 3A,” said Lawhon.

