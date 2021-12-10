Advertisement

Sterlington Panthers head to New Orleans for championship game

By Alyssa Azzara
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - The Panthers have been undefeated all season long and their football coach, Lee Doty, said it’s time for them to finish the job. Friday, they head down to New Orleans to compete against Union for the state title.

As players boarded the bus, Panther fans cheered them on. Ethel Williams is fired up to watch her son, #55, play for the state championship title. Williams said she’s hoping their team takes home the win.

“Let’s go Panther fans. Let’s go down there to The Big Easy, and let’s do this!” said Williams. “I really wish we could all rush the field but that’s not going to happen, I just want us to end on a good note with good sportsmanship and everybody come home safe and we bring that trophy to Sterlington High School.”

Senior Armod Mills said he’s confident that his team will come out on top.

“I want us to go out there and play tough because Coach Doty always tells us it’s a tough man contest, so I think we need to go out there and play physical and fast,” said Mills.

Panther fans can’t wait to see their senior brothers battle it out on the field for one last time.

“We’re super excited. I’m so, so very excited. I’m so glad that they’re 14 and 0, undefeated, Go panthers!”

Sterlington begins their journey to New Orleans hoping the road leads to nothing but a championship. Junior Mason Lawhon said it’s time for all their hard work to pay off.

“It’s going to be a fun ride, you know, we worked all year for this and it feels great going down there, knowing we’re number 3A,” said Lawhon.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Affidavits for arrest warrant states the owner and several employees face felony charges
Abuse allegations at Calhoun behavioral clinic lead to arrests
Rayville High School, Dec. 9, 2021
No weapon found at Rayville High School after rumors spark scare
Christopher Williams, 23 of West Monroe
West Monroe man wanted on attempted murder charge captured in Arkansas
Michael Vick, Jr., age 39
South Arkansas county jail sergeant arrested for sexual assault
Two juveniles escaped from the Swanson Center for the Youth in Monroe early Friday morning. <br...
Parent says Swanson Center for Youth made her son worse

Latest News

Sterlington Panthers head to New Orleans for championship game
Sterlington Panthers head to New Orleans for championship game
State senators asked state police officials many questions on ways they could figure out how to...
New La. Senate committee begins oversight of state police
FILE - A woman holds a poster that reads "Abortion is Healthcare" as abortion rights advocates...
How does the Supreme Court ruling in Texas affect abortion laws in Louisiana?
SCOTUS TX abortion ruling LA impact
SCOTUS TX abortion ruling LA impact